Movement for Change endorses Sakellaropoulou

The center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance has endorsed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s presidential nominee.



KINAL chief Fofi Gennimata said that the nomination of Katerina Sakellaropoulou fulfilled “essential” criteria set by the party.



“She is a woman who has consistently served progressive ideas,” Gennimata said, adding that Sakellaropoulou’s judicial career, particularly during the years of the economic crisis, had demonstrated her “integral democratic ethos.”



Earlier Thursday, main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras indicated SYRIZA would also vote in favor of Sakellaropoulou’s candidacy for the presidency, describing it as an “act of responsibility” by his leftist party.