The Kypseli Municipal Market hosts its first 2020 pop-up brunch event between 11 a.m and 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 19. Light savory dishes, sweets and specialty coffee will be on offer against a spicy musical backdrop provided by Pepper Radio 96.6. Entrance is free and the event is suitable for families. For more information, visit www.agorakypselis.gr.

Kypseli Municipal Market, 42 Fokionos Negri, tel 210.321.0146