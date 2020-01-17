Dimitra Koula | Thessaloniki | To January 31

The Govedarou Art Gallery in Thessaloniki presents a retrospective exhibition on Greek artist Dimitra Koula’s body of work from 2000 to 2009. Koula graduated from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s fine arts school in 2000. She also holds an MA in special education. Koula mostly creates oils in bold, bright colors depicting scenes from nature or everyday life and still lives. Her style is situated between graphic and abstract, leaving room for the viewer to let their imagination run free. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Govedarou Art Gallery, 5 Georgiou Papandreou, tel 231.401.5613