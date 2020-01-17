The Human Form in 20th Century Greek Painting | Athens | January 22 - April 26

Continuing its collaboration with the National Gallery - Alexandros Soutzos Museum, the B&M Theocharakis Foundation presents another exhibition of masterpieces from the museum's vast collections which allows the viewer to observe the various transformations in 20th century Greek painting. The focus of this latest exhibition is the human form, which was one of the period’s key objects of study. The exhibition, curated by Lambrini Karakourti-Orfanopoulou, features works by artists including Yannis Tsarouchis, Dico Byzantios, Thalia Flora-Karavia and Dimitris Mytaras, among others. Opening hours are Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

B&M Theocharakis Foundations for the Fine Arts and Music, 9 Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Merlin, tel 210.361.1206