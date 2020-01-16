BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Aegean breaks passenger traffic record

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines flew 15 million passengers last year, a record for the 20-year old airline, and boosted its load factor, it said on Friday.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, said overall passenger traffic grew 7 percent in 2019 with its load factor increasing to 84.8 percent from 83.9 percent a year earlier.

Passenger traffic on its international routes grew 11 percent year-on-year.

“We continue to invest in extending the tourism period, a double bet on sustainable growth in tourism and the country,” the carrier’s CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis said in a statement.

Last month Aegean submitted a non-binding bid for Croatia Airlines, which the Croatian government is seeking to privatize.

