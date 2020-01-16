Libya’s Haftar in Athens for talks

Libya’s Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, is expected in Athens later in the day.



He is expected to hold an informal meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday ahead of their official talks on Friday. Sources said he will also hold talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



Haftar recent;y expressed his discontent over Germany’s decision not to invite Greece to a conference on the Libya crisis on Sunday.



Haftar, who is waging an offensive to capture the capital Tripoli, is committed to a ceasefire, Germany said Thursday, in an apparent advance for efforts to end a near-decade of turmoil in the North African country.