Greek PM says he will veto any solution on Libya if maritime deal with Turkey is not scrapped

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his intention to veto a solution on the Libya crisis at the Cοuncil of Foreign Ministers and the summit of leaders if the Libya-Turkey maritime border deal is not scrapped.

“In any case, Greece will exercise a veto at the Council of Foreign Ministers and the summit of leaders,” he said in an interview with Alpha TV on Thursday evening, during which he bemoaned that Greece was not invited to attend the Berlin Conference on Libya on Sunday.

He added that has already notified the EU about his intentions and that he also contacted German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He also described Ankara’s behavior in the region as a sign of Turkey’s isolation, and that the US, EU and other states have backed Greece’s positions.