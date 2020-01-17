Margaritis Schinas, vice president of the European Commission responsible for promoting the European way of life, on Thursday told Greece’s Parliament that the bloc is planning a new migration and asylum agreement for the first quarter of 2020 that would take a “holistic” approach to the migration problem and oblige all member-states to pull their weight.



The agreement foresees support programs for countries of origin and transit, more effective border management through the activation of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency and a robust returns program for those who don’t merit asylum, Schinas told the House’s foreign affairs committee.



He conceded that the European Union has failed to display solidarity with countries like Greece that are on the front line of tackling the bloc’s refugee crisis.



One of its biggest failures was in drafting a functional asylum policy, Schinas said, describing the Dublin Regulation as “dead” and inadequate for responding to an “explosive” influx.