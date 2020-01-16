Libya’s Haftar in Greek capital for talks

Libya’s Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, arrived in Athens Thursday and was expected to have talks there on Friday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during a stopover on his way to Berlin for a conference on the Libya crisis.



Haftar recently expressed his discontent over Germany’s decision not to invite Greece to Sunday’s conference.



Haftar, who is waging an offensive to capture the capital Tripoli, is committed to a ceasefire, Germany said Thursday, in an apparent advance for efforts to end a near-decade of turmoil in the North African country.

