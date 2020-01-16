ATHEX: Stock index inches higher, trade shrinks

The Greek bourse saw another day of mild gains on Thursday despite the drop in buyers’ interest. Rising stocks outnumbered the losers two-to-one and the benchmark inched higher once again, shaking off the impact of the OPAP dividend cut.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 932.13 points, adding 0.37 percent to Wednesday’s 928.66 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.15 percent to 2,327.74 points, while mid-caps slipped 0.01 percent.

The banks index earned 0.62 percent, with National growing 1.35 percent, Alpha grabbing 0.59 percent, Piraeus advancing 0.30 percent and Eurobank collecting 0.28 percent.

OPAP lost 6.28 percent after having its annual dividend cut amounting to 1 euro per share. Jumbo climbed 2.67 percent, Viohalco improved 2.27 percent and Titan Cement increased 2.12 percent, as Hellenic Petroleum fell 0.48 percent.

In total 59 stocks enjoyed gains, 30 endured losses and 39 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 69 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 91 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.07 percent to close at 67.44 points.