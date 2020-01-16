Nobel laureate Christopher Pissarides

The government has ordered the drafting of a new Growth Plan for the Greek Economy – one that responds to market demand to determine the country’s economic model so as to facilitate investment decisions.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday that the plan will be shaped by a team of distinguished economists with scientific expertise, international acclaim, knowledge of the market and experience in economic policy planning issues.

The economists’ team will be chaired by London School of Economics professor and Nobel laureate Christopher Pissarides, with the alternate chairman being the general director of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), Nikos Vettas. The other members with a coordinating role are LSE professor Dimitris Vagianos and Yale professor Costas Meghir.