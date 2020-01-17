Anti-establishment group claims responsibility for newspaper offices attacks



The Rouvikonas anti-establishment group has claimed responsibility for the attacks against the offices in Athens of the Dimokratia and Espresso newspapers late Thursday night

According to reports, a group of 10 to 15 people stormed the building where the offices of both the newspapers are located at the intersection of Vasileos Konstantinou and Eratosthenous Streets in Pangrati, and climbed up to the third floor.

The hooded assailants reportedly threw paint, shouted slogans and smashed computers and other equipment before leaving.

In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website, Rouvikonas claimed responsibility saying the newspapers “should be careful what they write about.”

