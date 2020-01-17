NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Australian consulate in Thessaloniki targeted

The Australian consulate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki was targeted by members of an anti-establishment group on Thursday night, in an apparent protest against its government’s environmental policies.

According to  reports, the perpetrators broke into the consulate office Fragkou Street on the 7th floor spray-painting the walls and throwing flyers calling for the destruction of capitalism “before it destroys the planet.”
 

