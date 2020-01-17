Young migrant stabbed to death at Moria camp

A 20-year-old man from Yemen was stabbed to death on Thursday night during an altercation at the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, police have confirmed.

The young man was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have launched an investigation to find the culprit and have reportedly detained several people.

It was the second stabbing death in the camp this month.

