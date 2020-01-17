Dendias, Egypt’s Shukri discuss Libya developments in phone conversation

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias discussed the latest developments regarding the Libya crisis ahead of the Berlin Conference on Sunday on the phone with his Egyptian counterpart Samekh Shukri on Thursday, according to a statement by the Egyptian foreign ministry.



The two reaffirmed their serious concerns over the announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to deploy troops to Libya and how this will negatively impact the situation in the north African country and the Berlin Conference.

Turkey’s decision, the two men agreed, is seen as an indication of an intention to violate the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and stressed the need to further promote the internationalization of the Libyan crisis.