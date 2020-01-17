Greece expects Germany to safeguard European positions, Dendias says

After talks with Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar on Friday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Greece expects Germany to safeguard European positions at Sunday’s summit on the Libya crisis in Berlin – including that the Turkey-Libya maritime boundaries agreement is invalid.



Dendias said that Greece urged Haftar to join the Berlin summit with “constructive spirit” with the aim of reaching an agreement on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of mercenaries.



The Greek Foreign Minister said Greece was ready to help Libya transform into a modern, democractic state where citizens can freely express their will.



Dendias said Haftar had agreed with Greece’s positions.



Haftar, who did not make any statements after the meeting, flew into Athens on Thursday night in a previously unannounced visit. He is scheduled to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 1 p.m.