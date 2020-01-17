Meeting of Libya military leader Haftar with PM Mitsotakis ends without statements

A meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar ended on Friday without any statements to the media.

The meeting, which took place at Mitsotakis' office in Parliament, followed one between Haftar and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the ministry.

Dendias left Parliament with Haftar, informing reporters that there would be no additional statements.

Earlier Dendias said that Greece had urged Haftar to join the Berlin summit with a “constructive spirit” with the aim of achieving a ceasefire and the restoration of safety in Libya, but also to push for the abolition of the Turkey-Libya memorandums.

He added that Greece was ready to provide help in Libya after a truce had been agreed, either by contributing forces to support the peace or by joining a European mission that will be tasked with enforcing the arms embargo and ending mercenary involvement in the North African country.

