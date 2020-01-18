Rouge D Femme | Athens | January 24

The Canadian short documentary film “Rouge D 4 Femme” (Red D 4 Woman) by Nadia Fortin will be screened at the Athens School of Fine Arts’ theater as part of the Athens Video Dance Project festival on Friday, January 24. The film tells the story of Josee Delorme, a woman suffering from cerebral palsy who has created her own form of communication to express herself. Fortin wanted to help Delorme express her vision of the world and her own identity as a woman; in order to achieve this, she collaborated with a translator and a dancer. Fortin will speak to the audience at the end of the screening. She will be accompanied by Delorme. The screening begins at 10.30 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros. For more information, contact Chrysanthi Badeka on 697.228.4385 or Giannis Karounis on 693.288.7910.



Athens School of Fine Arts, 256 Pireos, Agios Ioannis Rentis