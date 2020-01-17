Turkey-Libya deal invalid, Haftar tells Greek PM

The agreement on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean signed between Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) is in violation of international law and is therefore invalid, Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar said after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Friday.



He said that the government of Fayez al-Serraj did not have the legitimacy to sign a memorandum of that sort.



According to government sources, Haftar bemoaned the counterproductive impact of outside interference on a military and political level. He said that the people of Libya should be free to decide about their future through an inclusive, nationwide assembly.



During the 40-minute meeting, Mitsotakis urged Haftar to take a constructive stance at the upcoming conference on the Libya crisis in Berlin.



Greece has not been invited to the talks.



Haftar met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias earlier in the day.

This is a developing story.