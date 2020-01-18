End of the Century | Athens | January 20

“End of the Century: The Story of the Ramones,” the 2003 film by Michael Gramaglia and Jim Fields recounting the legendary band’s life and career, will be screened at the Astor cinema in downtown Athens on Monday, January 20. The screening begins at 9 p.m. Admission at the door on the night costs 5 euros but the cinema has also released a limited number of tickets available for advance booking at 3 euros. For bookings, visit www.astorcinema.store.



Astor Cinema, 28 Stadiou (Korai Arcade), tel 210.321.1950