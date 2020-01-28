Wozzeck | Athens | January 31 & February 2

French playwright and director Olivier Py breathes new life into Alban Berg’s internationally acclaimed opera “Wozzeck,” which is on stage at the Greek National Opera’s Stavros Niarchos Hall in southern Athens. GNO baritone Tassis Christoyannis stars in the title role and Vassilis Christopoulos conducts the GNO Orchestra. The opera is written in an atonal idiom with the use of Sprechgesang – a type of vocalization between speech and song and “Wozzeck” has become a reference for this type of on-stage expression. The final two performances start at 7.30 p.m. on January 31, and at 6.30 p.m. on February 2. For more information and bookings, visit www.nationalopera.gr or www.ticketservices.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700