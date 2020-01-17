No pressure from Turkey to exclude Greece from Berlin summit, says German gov't spokesman

Berlin rejected on Friday a report in German newspaper Bild that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had put pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel not to include a Greek representative in a mini summit on Sunday that will discuss Libya's peace prospects.

Asked whether Ankara had dictated the list of participants, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said “no,” adding that it was drawn up by Germany and the United Nations in close consultation, on the basis of the impressions gained from the numerous meetings of the Berlin Initiative.

He also reiterated that the conference will not discuss the MoU signed between Turkey and Tripoli's UN-recognized government that designates shared maritime borders, but will focus on ending the military confrontation in Libya which risks becoming a proxy war.