Man arrested over killing of migrant in Moria

Police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old foreign national in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 20-year-old Yemeni migrant during an altercation at the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Thursday night.



The suspect is said to have stabbed the victim in several parts of his body and then fled the scene.



The young man was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The 27-year-old will be led before a prosecutor in Mytilene and is expected to face charges of voluntary manslaughter and violation on laws on weapons, police said.