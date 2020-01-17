Greek event in Paris on January 29

The French-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organizing a marathon of meetings in Paris on January 29 about investments in Greece in the context of the investment forum it is organizing in the French capital and an official visit to the city by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.



The forum, titled “Greece a Strategic Factor in Southeastern Europe: Trust is Reborn,” is taking place under the auspices of the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism and is organized in cooperation with the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the French Foreign Trade Advisers (CCEF).



Government ministers and spokespeople have been invited to present the reforms introduced by the new Greek government in recent months, and to map out the opportunities and investment prospects in Greece in fields such as energy, infrastructures, new technologies and innovation, waste management, public works, privatizations and tourism.



Participants will include ministers Adonis Georgiadis, Kostis Hatzidakis, Kostas A. Karamanlis and Haris Theocharis.