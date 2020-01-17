NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man nabbed in Thessaloniki for smoking in Ryanair flight

TAGS: Transport

A man was arrested on Friday for smoking in the lavatory of a Ryanair flight from Karlsruhe in Germany to Thessaloniki.

The man, 32 year-old German national of Greek origin was arrested at Makedonia airport once the plane landed at 1 a.m. on Friday.

According to reports, police were notified after an air stewardess informed the pilot of the incident, who in turn told air traffic controllers.

The 32-year-old admitted that he was smoking citing nerves during the flight. He appeared before a public prosecutor later on Friday.

Legal experts say he could receive up to a six- month jail sentence or a fine. 

