The Greek government is correcting its economic planning by rewarding salaried employment, which includes a category of taxpayers that had been neglected in its first batch of tax relief measures that were adopted last year. Moreover, a few days ago, the government also corrected its policy regarding migration, by re-establishing the relevant ministry which had been abolished when conservative New Democracy came to power last summer.

These reversals of policy may be denounced by some critics as a possible indication that the government lacks the necessary consistency to achieve its long-term goals, but they can also be seen as the first signs of an administration that is moving foward regardless of the political cost it might incur.



It also shows that it is not prone to viewing self-criticism as a sign of weakness. If anything, the government appears unfazed and willing to learn from its mistakes, and that it is an improvement.