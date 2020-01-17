Anarchist group targets newspapers, Australian consulate

The Rouvikonas anarchist group on Friday claimed responsibility for acts of vandalism at the Athens offices of the Dimokratia and Espresso newspapers late on Thursday night.

According to reports, a group of 10 to 15 people stormed into the building where the offices of both newspapers are located at the intersection of Vasileos Konstantinou Avenue and Eratosthenous Streets in Pangrati, and went up to the third floor.

The hooded assailants reportedly threw paint, shouted slogans and smashed computers and other equipment before leaving.

In a statement on an anti-establishment website, Rouvikonas claimed responsibility, saying the newspapers “should be careful what they write about.”

Separately, the Australian Consulate in Thessaloniki was targeted by self-styled anarchists on Thursday night in an apparent protest against Australian environmental policies.



The perpetrators broke into the consulate office on the seventh floor of a building on Fragkou Street and spray-painted the walls and scattered fliers calling for the destruction of capitalism “before it destroys the planet.”