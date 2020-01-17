Police probes separate pre-dawn blasts in Athens, Piraeus

An explosion blew open a bank ATM in the northern Athens suburb of Agia Paraskevi shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, according to police who were seeking the perpetrators behind the blast.

It is unclear how much cash the robbers fled with.

Separately, police were probing blast in Piraeus, also at around 3 a.m. outside a shipping company.

Unidentified arsonists had placed a homemade explosive device comprising gas canisters and a jerry can of fuel outside the company’s offices at the junction of Vasileios Pavlou and Vasileos Georgiou avenues.

Police said the gas canister bomb exploded but the can of fuel did not ignite.