EU to fund remaining section of E65 road in central Greece

The European Commission approved a 255-million-euro investment for the construction of a road section in central Greece, it said on Friday.

The Cohesion Fund resources will be used to complete the link between Lamia and Xyniada in central Greece (part of road E65), connecting central Greece and west Thessaly with the main national network.

"The said project is tangible proof that the EU continues to invest in the improvement of infrastructure in Greece," European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira, who is visiting Greece the last two days, said, adding that the road will prove of benefit to residents, business owners and tourists alike.

The Lamia-Xyniada section is expected to be ready for use by December 2021.

[ANA-MPA]