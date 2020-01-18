Schinas says EU can’t afford to fail again on migration

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Saturday, European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas insisted that “Europe cannot allow itself to fail again with migration.”

He added that there is an imperative need for a new agreement that “will cover all aspects of migration policies.”

Through solidarity and responsibility, he added, “we will find the right answers so that every government – in the south, in the north and in Eastern Europe – can each find the elements that satisfy them.”

Schinas said, “We will move forward with a comprehensive approach, which will not only cover the right of asylum and resettlement, essential for the governments of Italy, Greece, Malta and Spain, but will also strengthen external borders, promote a genuine return policy, and create legal corridors for highly skilled migrants.”