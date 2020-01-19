MONDAY

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras heads to Brussels to take part in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers.

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and all US government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day, a US national holiday.

A conference titled “Unconference for Maximizing Personal Productivity,” featuring a lecture by human resource management guru David Allen on “Maximizing Productivity – Getting Things Done,” takes place at the Novotel Hotel in central Athens (4-6 Michael Voda), organized by DOOR Training & Consulting Greece. (Info: www.gettingthingsdone.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its November data on turnover in industry.

TUESDAY

The Center for European Constitutional Law hosts a seminar on “Main Residence Protection” at 4 p.m. at 43 Academias Street in Athens. (Info: 210.362.3506, www.cecl.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its November figures on the Greek merchant fleet and its report on road traffic accidents in 2018.

Athens-listed enterprise Jumbo holds an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

WEDNESDAY

Parliament to hold its first vote on the new president of the Republic.

MSC Cruises will present its innovative cruise route from Piraeus that will operate as of the summer of 2021 at the King George Hotel in Syntagma Square, central Athens, starting at 11 a.m.

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides begins a two-day visit to Athens, where she will hold meetings with several Greek officials.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds its New Year’s Reception 2020 at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou, Athens).

The Go Green! Hotel Seminar opens at the Amalia Hotel (10 Vassilissis Amalias, Athens). To Friday. (Info: 215.215.1725, info@medventure.eu)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its aquaculture survey for 2018.

FRIDAY

Fitch Ratings to issue its first credit rating report on Greece for this year.

The Economist Events holds The World in 2020 Gala Dinner Athens at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou, Athens). (Info: 210.940.8750, www.hazliseconomist.com)

Specialist exhibitions Mostra Rota, Giftshow and Athens Fashion Trade Show open at the Metropolitan Expo center next to Athens Airport. To January 27. (Info: www.metropolitanexpo.gr)

The 7th EXPOTROF – The Greek Fine Food Exhibition opens at the Helexpo Maroussi center (39 Kifissias, Maroussi, Athens). To Sunday. (Info: www.expotrof.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize its quarterly non-financial accounts of the general government and institutional sectors for the July-September 2019 period, the fourth-quarter readings of its price indexes of work categories and construction costs of new residential buildings, and the December readings of its material costs index in the construction of new residential buildings.

Athens-listed enterprise Fourlis Holdings holds an extraordinary general meeting.

SATURDAY

The 2nd BnB Guest conference opens at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism. To Sunday. (Info: www.bnbguest.gr)

The Regional Authority of Thessaly holds its second European Growth Forum at the Divani Palace Hotel Larissa (19 Papanastasiou), with the participation of European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas and Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos. To Sunday. (Info: events.eleftheria.gr)