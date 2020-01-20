Greece appears satisfied over Berlin conference on Libya

Greece did not officially take a position on the results of Sunday's Berlin conference on Libya, but 'government sources' talking to media off-the-record emphasized the positives.

The "government sopurces," the Prime Minister's odffice, that is, said that it was a "positive step" that the conference affirmed the need for a political solution and that all sides agreed to maintain an arms embargo.

Greece will officially make its position known after Monday's European Foreign Affairs Council, which Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will attend and where "a complete briefing on the conference's results" will be made, the government sources said.

This most likely means that Greece will not use its veto to block any EU endorsement of the conference results, despite the fact that the bilateral agreements between the UN-recognized government of Libya and Turkey delineating maritime borders in the Mediterranean for the two non-bordering states were not discussed in Berlin.