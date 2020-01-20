Foreign auditors returning to Athens

The heads of the technical teams representing Greece's international creditors are due to return to Athens this week for talks with government officials as part of the country's fifth post-bailout review which essentially paves the way for the use profits from Greek bonds (ANFAs and SMPs) and the reduction of high primary surplus targets.

Greece must complete two reviews by summer in order for decisions to be taken on the ANFAs and SMPs and for an official request to be submitted with European partners for the reduction of primary surplus targets from 2021.

Talks this week are to focus on a series of post-bailpout commitments including budget targets, continuing efforts to curb tax evasion, the progress of privatization projects with an emphasis on the energy market and the disbursement of state debts to third parties.

Issues relating to Greek banks, particularly their stock of non-performing loans, are to be discussed as is the scheme for the protection of primary residences which expires on May 1 and is to be replaced by a new, more comprehensive loan management system.