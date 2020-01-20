NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Kathimerini's Aristotelia Peloni appointed alternate gov't spokesperson

Kathimerini's political correspondent Aristotelia Peloni has been appointed alternate government spokesperson. 

The appointed was made public on Monday following a decision by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 

Having started her career in journalism at Ta Nea in 1998, Peloni joined Kathimerini in 2016, covering New Democracy, and wrote the daily column Conclavios. 

In 2008, Peloni was an IVLP State Department scholar and in 2011 a scolar of the Marshall Memorial Fellowship of the US German Marshall Fund. 

