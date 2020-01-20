Police probe mafia-style execution of two criminals in Vari

Police investigating an armed attack on a taverna in coastal Vari on Sunday that left two men dead and a woman injured believe that the incident was most likely a settling of accounts between members of underground criminal groups.

Two men from Montenegro, both aged 44, were the victims of the attack. According to police, both had international arrest warrants pending against them and were believed to be extremely dangerous criminals. One had faced charges relating to the use of weapons and explosives as well as manslaughter while the secnd had been accused of membership of a criminal organization.

The two men had been dining at a taverna in Vari with theirf amilies when four gunmen burst into the restarant and opened fire on them, according to police sources.

The two men and a woman were transferred to the Asklipeio hospital in nearby Voula where doctors announced the two men dead on arrival. The woman was being treated for gunshot wounds to her legs.

Police were seeking the perpetrators.