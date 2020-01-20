Greek current account deficit shrinks in November

Greece's current account deficit shrank in November compared with the same month last year on the back of an improved balance in the primary income account due to lower net payments for interest and dividends, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

Central bank data showed the deficit was 1.392 billion euros down from 1.446 billion euros in November 2018.

Tourism revenues dropped to 314 million euros from 316 million in the same month last year.

Last year, Greece's current account showed a deficit of 5.3 billion euros, up 2.1 billion year-on-year as the trade gap widened.

