German spokesman comments on participants at Berlin summit on Libya

Berlin shares Greece's concern about the memorandums signed by Turkey and Libya, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert has said, noting however that those agreements were not the focus of Sunday's summit in Berlin on the Libya crisis.

Seibert's comments came in response to a reporter's question. Asked to comment on the participants at the summit, Seibert referred to "foreign elements who influence, support, and arm one side or the other" in the Libyan civil war, adding that countries neighboring Libya are often negatively impacted by the "instability and chaos" in the North African country. This is why leaders of Algeria and the African Union were included at the summit, he said.

As for the refusal by Tunisia to send a representative, Seibert said that Berlin did not view it's rejection of the invitation as having any impact on bilateral relations.