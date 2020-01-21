Jack Pantazis & Sakis Zachariades | Athens | January 21

Jack Pantazis and Sakis Zachariades will be on stage at The Zoo in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri on Tuesday, January 21. Melbourne-based guitarist, composer and musical director Pantazis, who, like Zachariades, is an expert in jazz fusion, is making his first appearance in Greece. The two musicians will play a selection of jazz standards along with some of their own compositions. The concert begins at 12.30 a.m. on Tuesday night. Entrance costs 10 euros. For bookings, please call 210.674.5375 or 690.895.3101.



The Zoo, 43 Zoodochou Pigis, Halandri