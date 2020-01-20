Minister says new bill will rectify past injustices

Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis said Monday that a new bill on social insurance which will soon be tabled in Parliament will rectify injustices inflicted upon the country’s pensioners.



The new legislation, Vroutsis said, will ensure that retired farmers will be able to continue their professional activities without any cuts to their pensions.



Moreover, millions of public and private sector pensioners will be given the right to legally rejoin the labor market, receiving 70 percent of their pension while paying social security contributions and taxes at the same time.



“The Mitsotakis government considers the pensioners of our country a dynamic, experienced and extremely useful part of Greek society, which has a lot to offer,” Vroutsis said.



He also derided the previous SYRIZA government for essentially depriving pensioners of the right to work.

