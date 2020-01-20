NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Six in the dock over death of gay activist

Six people - two store owners and four police officers - have been charged with fatal bodily harm in connection with the death of LGBTQ activist Zak Kostopoulos in September 2018 in central Athens, a Misdemeanors Council ruled Monday.

Thirty three-year-old Kostopoulos was killed after he entered a jewelry store in downtown Athens and was attacked by the business’s owner and another man who allegedly mistook him for a robber.

Four police officers who arrived at the scene were shown in a video hitting him while he was on the ground.

Two coroners called in to investigate the circumstances that led to the victim's death have ruled that he suffered a fatal heart attack as a result of the brutal beating.

The Misdemeanors Council rejected a request by the family of the victim to upgrade the charge from causing fatal bodily harm to intentional murder.

The date of the trial has yet to be set.

