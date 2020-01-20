ATHEX: Fifth straight day of gains takes index to new 5-yr high

The fifth consecutive session of moderate growth for the Greek bourse saw the benchmark advance to a new five-year high, as it climbed to levels unseen since December 2014.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 940.20 points, adding 0.64 percent to Friday’s 934.22 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.74 percent to 2,352.66 points, while the mid-cap index slipped 0.03 percent.

The banks index grew 0.95 percent, with Eurobank jumping 2.67 percent, National earning 0.67 percent and Piraeus edging up 0.12 percent, as Alpha eased 0.05 percent. Sarantis rose 3.23 percent, Jumbo climbed 2.62 percent and Mytilineos collected 2.28 percent, while Fourlis fell 1.03 percent.

In total 60 stocks posted gains, 43 took losses and 24 stayed put.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 10 days – partly due it being Martin Luther King Day, a US national holiday – amounting to 63.5 million euros, down from Friday’s 63.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.19 percent to close at 67.22 points.