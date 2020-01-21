Finance Minister Christos Staikouras presented the government’s priorities for 2020 at Monday’s Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, mentioning Athens’ request for a primary surplus reduction for 2021 and 2022, an issue eurozone sources say will start being debated in the year’s first half.

Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said ministers agreed to focus on a package solution for the bloc’s banking union.

They also discussed the operation of a common backstop fund by 2024 should the risk for to credit sector be seen as sufficiently reduced.