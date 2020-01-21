The two Montenegrin men who were shot and killed on Sunday by four masked gunmen while they were dining with their wives and two children in Vari, southern Athens, had pending international arrest warrants against them issued by Montenegro, according to Greek police.

The arrest warrant for one of them, Igor Dedovic, was related to establishing a criminal organization, attempted murder and violating weapons and explosives laws.

The warrant for the second victim, Stefan Stamatovic, concerned the running of a criminal organization and also attempted murder.

Serbian media reports on Monday linked the two men to the Skaljari mafia gang based in the Montenegrin town of Kotor and active in smuggling cocaine from Latin America to Europe.

The reports attribute the hit to a rival gang also active in the town.



According to reports, the two gangs were one gang until 2014 when they split. The war that has ensued since then has led to the deaths of at least 20 people.