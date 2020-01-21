Another night of arson attacks in Attica

Police were again on Tuesday investigating a fresh round of overnight arson attacks across Attica. According to police and fire department authorities perpetrators set fire to vehicles and an ATM machine.

More specifically, shortly after midnight a car was torched on the corner of Sofoklis Venizelou and Grigoris Afxentiou Street in the suburb of Tavros, while two adjacent cars were also damaged by the fire.

At 2.13 a.m. four telecommunications company vehicles parked on Tripoleos Street in the Elliniko area were engulfed in flames and destroyed. At 3.25 a.m. an ATM machine was set alight on Mitropetrova Street in the suburb of Polygono. Two hours later, a vehicle was torched at the intersection of Georgiou Kafantari and Iroon Polytechniou Streets in Agioi Anargyroi.

Finally, at 5.36 a.m. two trucks were engulfed in flames on Megaridos Street in Aspropyrgos.

A similar series of overnight arson attacks in Attica occurred on Monday.