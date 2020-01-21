Sklavenitis acquires online retailer

Leading supermarket chain Sklavenitis is entering the market of online commerce with the acquisition of the caremarket.gr website.

The retailer, that grew into the largest market player with the acquisition of defunct rival Marinopoulos in 2017-2018, has finally broken into the digital market of retailing with the acquisition of the online sales service from Yoda SA.

At first caremarket.gr will continue to operate as it was and will later incorporate a wider range of products and have a greater geographical catchment, as it currently serves only Attica.

The website informs its clients that as of Tuesday it belongs to the Sklavenitis group, that will absorb all 50 employees of caremarket.gr.