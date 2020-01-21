Varvitsiotis: Erdogan anxiety uncommon for a country leader

The intense anxiety of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not usual for a country leader, argued Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis on Tuesday. He also said there is no information on any cooperation between Ankara and Rome on hydrocarbons in the Mediterranean.

Speaking on ANT1 TV Varvitsiotis, who is responsible for European affairs, said that the Turkish attitude toward Greece and the recent statements by Erdogan reveal a strong anxiety that is not common to heads of state.

For its part, he added, Greece tries to remain calm and constitute a stabilizing factor in the region, adding that this country exports security, unlike Turkey that plays a destabilizing role.

“We have no information about any cooperation between Turkey and Italy on hydrocarbon surveying in the Mediterranean,” Varvitsiotis told Skai radio a little later, stressing that what Erdogan claimed on Monday about a joint effort by Ankara and Rome in that respect is not confirmed to date.