Health ministry, shipowners union sign MoU for donation to state hospitals

The president and board of the Union of Greek Shipowners signed on Tuesday a memorandum with the Ministry of Health for a donation that will cover the costs of renovating washrooms in Attica state hospitals and buying new bed linen and blankets for hospitals throughout the country.

Attending the meeting, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked the union for "yet another significant grant" and told its representatives that the donation "will not only change the daily life of hospitals but restore a sense of dignity to the patients" in the country's ailing hospitals.

