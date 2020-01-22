Pierre Barraud de Lagerie | Athens | To January 25

Pierre Barraud de Lagerie’s first solo exhibition, “Pondering the Inevitable,” is taking place at Melanithros Art Space, in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kallimarmaro, until January 25. The works comprise carvings made with a scalpel through fine layers of chalk paint on plexiglass boards: Lights placed behind the works reveal the details in black, gray and white. The Greece-based French artist has worked as a light and sound technician in the theater for many years and this exhibition confirms his talent for creating moods by playing with light and shadow. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 5.30 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. For more information, visit www.melanithros.gr.



Melanithros Art Space, 4 Zappa, Kallimarmaro, tel 210.363.6904