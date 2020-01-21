NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Olympic champion injured in motorcycle crash

TAGS: Health, Sports

Greek Olympic medalist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics Tasos Boudouris was in stable but critical condition on Tuesday after a motorcycle accident.

The 65-year-old sailing champion was in an intensive care unit in a Piraeus hospital with head and chest injuries after his motorcycle rammed into a car being driven by Nikos Gemelos, the Olympic coach of swimming champion Spyros Gianniotis, on a seaside avenue in southern Athens on Monday evening.

He is a three-time world champion in different sailing categories and has participated in six Olympic Games.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 