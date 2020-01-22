MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Teachers, students protest education reform bill

  • profs

TAGS: Education

Teachers and students protest on Tuesday outside Parliament where MPs were debating an education bill which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described as a "bold and cohesive set of reforms that liberate education from the suffocating control of the ministry" while establishing the evaluation of universities and linking their funding partially to performance. As well as opposing evaluation and performance-linked funding, protesters object to plans to grant degrees from private colleges the same status as degrees from universities. [Alexandros Vlachos/EPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 